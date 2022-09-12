WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Cut to $194.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WEX. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.30.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.26. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $197.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WEX will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 17.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.