Whiteheart Market Cap Hits $1.09 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $122.17 or 0.00547370 BTC on exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $16,574.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00744741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019046 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

