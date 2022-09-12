WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.

WildBrain Price Performance

WildBrain stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,198. The firm has a market capitalization of C$489.62 million and a P/E ratio of 28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.78. WildBrain has a one year low of C$2.19 and a one year high of C$4.20.

WildBrain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

