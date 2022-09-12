WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.
WildBrain Price Performance
WildBrain stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,198. The firm has a market capitalization of C$489.62 million and a P/E ratio of 28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.78. WildBrain has a one year low of C$2.19 and a one year high of C$4.20.
WildBrain Company Profile
