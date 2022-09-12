Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Sells $3,008,600.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.66. The stock had a trading volume of 932,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,842. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.68.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,649,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WSM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.