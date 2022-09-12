Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating) rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 114,293 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 484% from the average daily volume of 19,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.95 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52.

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in various locations, including the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

