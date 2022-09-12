Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 389,654 shares.The stock last traded at $23.41 and had previously closed at $22.75.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.