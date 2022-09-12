Wrapped Centrifuge Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market cap of $37.42 million and approximately $584,280.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,330.23 or 0.99726586 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035627 BTC.

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

