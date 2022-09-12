YAM V1 (YAM) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

YAM V1 (YAM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One YAM V1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V1 has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $15,712.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YAM V1 has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V1 alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00747471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014394 BTC.

About YAM V1

YAM V1 launched on August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. YAM V1’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YAM V1

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.