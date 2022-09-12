Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.62

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group
Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.
