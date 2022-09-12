YEE (YEE) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

YEE (YEE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. YEE has a total market cap of $176,634.69 and approximately $21,117.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,219.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00052662 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00475058 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005313 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (YEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.