YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.27

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 21558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.
