Zap (ZAP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,701.00

Zap (ZAP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Zap has a market capitalization of $792,343.35 and approximately $5,701.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Zap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zap Coin Profile

Zap launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.store.

Zap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

