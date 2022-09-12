Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Shares of ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

