11,508 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,508 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Fortive by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Fortive by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Fortive by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 34,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,746. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

