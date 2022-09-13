1,177 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $513.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $207.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.