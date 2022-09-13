126,752 Shares in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Acquired by Potrero Capital Research LLC

Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Intevac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,933. Intevac, Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $5.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

