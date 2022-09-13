145,737 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Acquired by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. HealthEquity makes up about 3.2% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 30.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,831. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.16, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.90. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $73.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

