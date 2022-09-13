150,000 Shares in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU) Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,070,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,727,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,070,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Price Performance

MURFU remained flat at $10.17 during trading on Tuesday. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Profile

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

