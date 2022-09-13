16,603 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Compass Point lowered their price target on OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,603. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.60.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.