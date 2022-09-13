1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34,095.87

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $34,095.87 and $40,881.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001395 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00814724 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014648 BTC.
1MillionNFTs Profile
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
1MillionNFTs Coin Trading
