1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) versus Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Head to Head Analysis

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Colonial Bancorp 21.65% 13.13% 1.09% Heartland BancCorp 25.53% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Colonial Bancorp $34.42 million 1.65 $7.26 million $1.54 7.89 Heartland BancCorp $69.81 million 2.59 $18.59 million $8.75 10.28

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Heartland BancCorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 1st Colonial Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heartland BancCorp beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey; and a loan production office in Haddonfield. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates through a network of 18 full-service banking offices in central Ohio and northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

