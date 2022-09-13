1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Alison K. Lipman Sells 3,106 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) insider Alison K. Lipman sold 3,106 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $18,511.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
1stdibs.Com Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. 168,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,807. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $258.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.
