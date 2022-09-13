1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Alison K. Lipman Sells 3,106 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) insider Alison K. Lipman sold 3,106 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $18,511.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. 168,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,807. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $258.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth $6,801,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 969,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 570,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 514,489 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $5,839,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

