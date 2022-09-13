201,524 Shares in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Acquired by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 201,524 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,538 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 132,679 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 133,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Performance

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México ( NYSE:BSMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

