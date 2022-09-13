326,575 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 326,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,310,000. Stryker comprises approximately 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.09% of Stryker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.14. The company had a trading volume of 52,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,844. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.30. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.57.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

