3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the August 15th total of 599,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

3i Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TGOPY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. 402,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,516. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

