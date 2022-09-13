3M (NYSE:MMM) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $126.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $118.00.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a mkt perform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.43.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $115.98 and a 1 year high of $187.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.79.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

