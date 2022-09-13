76,195 Shares in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs makes up about 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 930,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 314,043 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at $2,109,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,023,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 343,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 315,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,304 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,601. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.