8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO David Sipes Sells 19,507 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Sipes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, David Sipes sold 39,440 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $207,848.80.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.54 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Stories

