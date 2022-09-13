Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 109,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.20. 463,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,003. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.21 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

