Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 592 ($7.15) and last traded at GBX 592 ($7.15). 26,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 60,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610 ($7.37).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a market capitalization of £340.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 572.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 554.89.

Get Aberdeen New India Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Robson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 575 ($6.95) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($27,791.20).

About Aberdeen New India Investment Trust

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New India Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.