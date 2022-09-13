ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 463.9% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Shares of ACR remained flat at $9.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,619. The company has a quick ratio of 124.52, a current ratio of 124.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.
In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $82,821.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 922,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,384,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $82,821.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 922,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,384,876.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bryant acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $44,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,663 shares of company stock worth $378,130. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
