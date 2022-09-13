ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 463.9% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ACR remained flat at $9.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,619. The company has a quick ratio of 124.52, a current ratio of 124.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 17.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $82,821.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 922,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,384,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $82,821.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 922,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,384,876.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bryant acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $44,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,663 shares of company stock worth $378,130. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

