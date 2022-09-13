Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Lowered by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $841,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after buying an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Sarissa Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $1,939,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $4,313,000. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $845,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 75,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,439. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

