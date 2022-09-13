Addition Three General Partner L.P. Grows Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Addition Three General Partner L.P. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954,000 shares during the quarter. 1Life Healthcare comprises about 100.0% of Addition Three General Partner L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Addition Three General Partner L.P. owned about 4.69% of 1Life Healthcare worth $100,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 231,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

ONEM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. 103,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. William Blair downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.