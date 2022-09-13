Advent Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,642. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,131,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

