Advent Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,642. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK)
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.