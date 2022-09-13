Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AERI remained flat at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,861. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of -0.06. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $16.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
