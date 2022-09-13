Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.06-$5.08 EPS.

A traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $177.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average of $127.06. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,681.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 179,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,799,000 after purchasing an additional 173,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after buying an additional 127,586 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

