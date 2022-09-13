AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AIB Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.20 ($3.27) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.70 ($3.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of AIB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.21.

AIB Group Stock Performance

AIB Group stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

