Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the August 15th total of 489,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. KCK LTD. acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,067,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 264,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered Aileron Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,266. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

