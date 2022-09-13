Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 27.9 %
NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
