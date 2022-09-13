Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 27.9 %

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.