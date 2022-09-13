Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Alector from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.88.

Alector Trading Up 5.7 %

ALEC stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Alector has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alector by 74.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 178,374 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alector during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alector by 88.7% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 552,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 259,691 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Alector during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alector by 112.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 352,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 186,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

