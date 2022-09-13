Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.4% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 474.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,586,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,267 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,914. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.40 and a 200 day moving average of $161.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.