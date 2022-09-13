Altria Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 87,103 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 181% compared to the average volume of 30,984 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.97. 16,855,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,987,268. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 224,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 90,504 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 86.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 526,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.