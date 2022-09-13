Altura (ALU) Market Cap Reaches $11.15 Million

Altura (ALU) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Altura has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Altura coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Altura has a total market cap of $11.15 million and $663,601.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00036289 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura Profile

Altura (CRYPTO:ALU) is a coin. It launched on May 25th, 2021. Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. The official website for Altura is www.alturanft.com. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.

Altura Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Altura is a smart contract platform that allows game developers to mint, distribute and transact Smart NFTs representing in-game items. Smart NFTs are NFTs with dynamic properties that can change based on certain conditions. Smart NFTs are the next step to making decentralized in-game items mainstream and offer a massive range of potential opportunities that are not possible with traditional NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Altura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Altura using one of the exchanges listed above.

