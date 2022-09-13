Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 153.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460,534 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $36,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,924,334. The stock has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

