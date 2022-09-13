Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 334,335 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 439.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,335 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.30% of Silvergate Capital worth $61,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,196.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SI traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,070. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.07. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.69.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

