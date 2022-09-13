Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 560,933 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 560,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,345,000. CDW accounts for about 1.1% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of CDW at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CDW by 129.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded down $3.91 on Tuesday, hitting $173.87. 33,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

