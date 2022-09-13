Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $68.64 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,399 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up about 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.88% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $68,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $93.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.