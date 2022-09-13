Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $74.90 Million Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,184,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,667 shares during the period. Perimeter Solutions makes up 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $74,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter worth $124,000. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PRM traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 54,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,865. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

