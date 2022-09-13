Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $69.62 Million Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 611,392 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,619,000. VMware comprises about 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 11,852.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $288,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,354 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.52. 36,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,331. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.00.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

