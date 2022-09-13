Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 1,115,867 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,907,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115,867 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $42,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mattel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 901,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 8.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 73,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.